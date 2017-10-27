Kaduna Police Command Arrest Notorious Kidnap Kingpin

Bomba Dauda

A notorious kidnapper, Isa Suleiman who had been terrorizing Lere, Saminaka and Pambegua axis met his waterloo when the Kaduna Police Command raided the den of kidnappers at Agaji village in Saminaka Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mukhtar Aliyu made the revelation while speaking to 247ureports in Kaduna. “Based on intelligent report” he said, “the police raided suspected den of kidnappers at Agaji village in Saminaka where they arrested one Isa Suleiman and five others. The arrest of the suspect and five others is a breakthrough in the fight against kidnappings in the state because the suspect is on the wanted list of the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Special Tactical Squad (STS).

“The suspect is presently been interrogated and attempt have been made to arrest the fleeing members of his gang.

“Investigation is ongoing to make sure that other suspects are arrested. I wish to say that the Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abeh Agyole is working assiduously to ensure that crime is reduced in the state.

“I am also calling on members of the general public to avail the Command with information that will make Kaduna a crime free state,” he said.