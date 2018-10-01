DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kaduna PDP Governorship Primaries

Emmanuel Onotevure in Kaduna

The contest for who emerges the flag bearer for the major opposition party in Kaduna state has remained inconclusive following the inability to finish the process of voting as at midnight of Sunday, September 30th.

The primaries for the PDP governorship race in Kaduna has about five heavy contenders seeking the votes of delegates from the 23 local government areas and these include Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Ramalan Yero, Idris Maikati and Mainan Bello. With Mainan stepping down for Ashiru, the contest has now being narrowed down to a battle between Hunkuyi and Ashiru. Monitors at the Kaduna International Trade Fair complex reveal that voting has continued this morning with leaders having last minute consultations as at the time of filing in this report.

How will the process end, remains to be seen but, if feelers are anything to go by, there are strong indications that Hon. Isa Ashiru may end up picking the ticket when counting ends.

Political pundits and observers say Ashiru has better prospects and support from the party’s elders who see in him, pliability and of sound reasoning instead of the person of Hunkuyi who may become unreproachable and stubborn.

More reports to come.