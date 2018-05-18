DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kaduna LG Polls Results Officially Announced

Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, on Thursday confirmed the results for 18 chairmanship seats out of the 23 Locall Governments in the just concluded May 12 local councils polls.

The chairman of the commission, Saratu Dikko, who confirmed the results in Kaduna, said the All progressives Congress, APC, won 14 local government chairmanship seats, while the PDP won four seats.

Ms Dikko said the commission would hold elections in the remaining five local government areas on June 2, 2018.

According to her, the APC won in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Kaduna North, Sabon-Gari, Kagarko,Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sanga, Soba and Zaria, while the PDP won in Jema’a, Kachia, Kauru and Zango-Kataf.

According to her, Kaura, Jaba and Kajuru local governments would hold fresh elections on June 2.

“This conclude the confirmation of the result,” she said, adding that the outstanding elections in four wards in Chikun and two wards in Kaduna South local governments would also hold on the same day.

She said Certificates of Return would be issued to the winners on Saturday, May 19, 2018.