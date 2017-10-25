Justice Bashir Sukola, Judge Trying Kaduna Journalist Dies

Justice Bashir Sukola of a Kaduna High Court Judge is dead

A former Kaduna Bureau Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Luka Binniyat, is standing trial before late Justice Sukola. He was dragged before the judge by the State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and charged with alleged false publication in Vanguard on the purported killing of five students of College of Education, Gidan-Waya, Kaduna State.

Officials of the State Ministry of Justice and family sources confirmed the death of Justice Sukola. They said he died at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria, on Tuesday night after an illness.

“We are expecting the body for burial according to Islamic rites this morning (Wednesday) in Kaduna,” a senior member of staff of the justice ministry said.

Justice Sukola is survived by one wife and many children.

Source News Express