July 12, 2018

Press Statement

July 14 Guber: Protect Your Votes, PDP Charges Members, Ekiti People

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the people of Ekiti state not to despair over the unleashing of violence on them by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, but square up for their inevitable triumph over oppressive forces at the Saturday poll.

The party said the harassment, arrests, threats and Wednesday’s manhandling of beloved Governor Ayo Fayose by the police squad detailed by the APC, amplifies the clarion call for the people of Ekiti state to march shoulder to shoulder with an unequaled vigour against the oppressors by voting en masse for the PDP on Saturday.

We know that the whole essence of heavy security presence in Ekiti state is to attempt frighten the people and scare them away from participating in the election, but such cannot work in Ekiti where the people are famous for their boldness, fearlessness and resistance in the face of repression.

The PDP therefore charges the people of Ekiti state to use the election to manifest to the world, their well-known bravery, by coming out in their millions in defiance of all odds to vote for their preferred candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

The PDP urges the people to fully exert their resilience by being alert and using every energy available in a democracy to resist any act of rigging by the APC and ensure that they protect their votes until the very end.

Furthermore, the PDP notes with dismay that the APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi could conspire with external forces to bring in thugs and policemen to attack innocent citizens and even encouraged the manhandling of a sitting governor, just to satisfy his masters in Abuja.

The people of Ekiti state are no longer at a loss regarding the intention of external forces to use Dr. Fayemi as an entry point in the attempt to foist an oppressive regime on them, strip them of their ancestral pride and heritage and place them under subjugation. For this they must resist the APC to the end.

Finally, the PDP, for the umpteenth time, cautions officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and election observers participating in the election to note where the tide is flowing and that any action contrary to set rules will attract terrible consequences directly from the people.

This is so because Ekiti is a known stronghold of the PDP and we shall never allow anybody, by whatever means, to manipulate us out in this election. We stand with the Ekiti people in their quest for one man, one vote.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary