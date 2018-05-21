DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Justice John Tsoho of the federal high court Abuja today issue bench warrant of arrest against self-acclaimed private investigator from the United kingdom Victor Uwajeh.

The trial judge, also orders that the disciplinary committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to investigate and take disciplinary actions against two lawyers who represented embattled Victor Uwajeh in court for professional misconduct.

They are Barrister Edward Omaga and Barrister Amushi Nnamani …Nwankwo.

Embattled Uwajeh is wanted for allegations bordering on fraud, forgery and procurement of documents through fraudulent means.

The trial judge, adjourned the matter to the 4 July 2018.

Source: http://yans.ng/2018/05/21/court-issues-warrant-of-arrest-against-victor-uwajeh-as-judge-orders-nba-to-take-disciplinary-actions-against-his-lawyers/