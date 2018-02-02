DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Jubilation At EFCC Over Court Ejection Of Magu

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from sources within the EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] indicate that the news of the court ejection of the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu yesterday [February 1, 2018] saw jubilation at the Idiagbor building inside the EFCC quarters in Wuse, Abuja.

According to the information, the operatives of the EFCC and members of the core management staff of the EFCC received the news of Magu’s ejection with gladness. Our source explained that bottles and cans of assorted adult drinks were littered the operations building of the EFCC. “We were popping champagne”. The source hopes the presidency would allow the exit of Magu to go without rancor. “We are looking to the presidency to rescue the EFCC”.

The acting chairman of EFCC had been refused confirmation by the National Assembly following a report by the State Security Service [SSS] indicating that the acting chairman had been engaged in corrupt transaction involving kickbacks and money embezzlement. The SSS recommendation to the presidency and the National Assembly were for the two entities not to make Ibrahim Magu the substantive EFCC Chairman.

As a result, the National Assembly rejected confirmation of Magu. However, the National Assembly’s rejection of Magu’s confirmation was ignored by the presidency who explained that the National Assembly was a mere rubber stamp. The National Assembly sought redress from the courts. On January 15, 2018, the court ruled the National Assembly had the legal standing to reject the confirmation of the chairmanship of Ibrahim Magu. But the court ruling was not made public until yesterday, February 1, 2018.

The news came to Ibrahim Magu while he was visiting his friends in Lagos State. He was not immediately available for comments. But his team of legal counsel spoke to 247ureports.com off the records. They indicated that there is every likelihood the acting chairman will appeal the court judgment. “By next week, you will hear from us”.