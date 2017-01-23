Jigawa state said plan to recruit more science and technical teachers
to teach in various technical college and science secondary school is
on progress. This was disclosed by the executive secretary Jigawa state
science and technical school board malam Haladu Yakubu Ado in an
exclusive interview in his office in Dutse.
Explained further that arrangement has been concluded to employed 54
qualified teachers to teach in various schools that has the need of
science teachers in their schools in order to replace the critical gap
that they have in their schools.
He expressed concern over lack of fencing in all the science
secondary schools in the state. He explained that the school is facing
serious threat of insecurity. He therefore called on the state government
to come to their aids to arrest the situation.
He assured he will build more structure in all the science secondry school
if their request is granted by the state government in this year
budget.
Explained further that the state has 11 science schools in which 3
pure science schools is for female and the other 3 is for male while
others are technical colledge – over 2223 students were
admited this year in all the science and technical schools in the
state.
Explained that student of science kafin Hausa and lautai science
school in the state are one of the best students in the state because
they are the student who represented the state during NNPC zonal
competition comprising of 7 states in the federation in which Jigawa
state became first as the winners of the competition.
A situation which lead the student to represent the state also at
national competition organized by the NNPC again held at Abuja also
Jigawa came 4th position. He explained that all the student who
participated in that national competition were sponsored by the state
government to study medicine in China.