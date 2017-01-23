Jigawa state said plan to recruit more science and technical teachers

to teach in various technical college and science secondary school is

on progress. This was disclosed by the executive secretary Jigawa state

science and technical school board malam Haladu Yakubu Ado in an

exclusive interview in his office in Dutse.

Explained further that arrangement has been concluded to employed 54

qualified teachers to teach in various schools that has the need of

science teachers in their schools in order to replace the critical gap

that they have in their schools.

He expressed concern over lack of fencing in all the science

secondary schools in the state. He explained that the school is facing

serious threat of insecurity. He therefore called on the state government

to come to their aids to arrest the situation.

He assured he will build more structure in all the science secondry school

if their request is granted by the state government in this year

budget.

Explained further that the state has 11 science schools in which 3

pure science schools is for female and the other 3 is for male while

others are technical colledge – over 2223 students were

admited this year in all the science and technical schools in the

state.

Explained that student of science kafin Hausa and lautai science

school in the state are one of the best students in the state because

they are the student who represented the state during NNPC zonal

competition comprising of 7 states in the federation in which Jigawa

state became first as the winners of the competition.

A situation which lead the student to represent the state also at

national competition organized by the NNPC again held at Abuja also

Jigawa came 4th position. He explained that all the student who

participated in that national competition were sponsored by the state

government to study medicine in China.