Jigawa Gov To Chair APC Congresses, Convention

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru has been appointed to chair the 2018 Congresses and Convention Committee of APC, [All Progressive Congress].

The APC had been undergoing an edgy battle for the control of the APC national executive council. The State Governors under the APC and the Presidency had expressed differing opinions on the national executive council. It took the President’s bold declaration to steer the APC out of the brewing battle.

The President stated that a new congress and convention should be held – and for a new executives to steer the party into the 2019 general elections.

