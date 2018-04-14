Published On: Sat, Apr 14th, 2018

Jigawa Gov To Chair APC Congresses, Convention

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Jigawa Gov To Chair APC Congresses, Convention

Jigawa Gov To Chair APC Congresses, Convention

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru has been appointed to chair the 2018 Congresses and Convention Committee of APC, [All Progressive Congress].
The APC had been undergoing an edgy battle for the control of the APC national executive council. The State Governors under the APC and the Presidency had expressed differing opinions on the national executive council. It took the President’s bold declaration to steer the APC out of the brewing battle.
The President stated that a new congress and convention should be held – and for a new executives to steer the party into the 2019 general elections.
Stay tuned

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It