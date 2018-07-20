DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Jealous Teenager Stabs Lover To Death, Dumps Body By Roadside In Benin

A 19-year-old jealous lover, Junior Omo Shaba, has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and dumped her corpse by a roadside in Benin City, Edo State.

The deceased who’s name was given as Matilda Odiri, 18, was said to have met her death last Saturday (July 14), in the room of the room of the suspect, at House 2, Akugbe Street, Off Sikuko Road, Ogida Quarters, Benin City.

She was said to have gone to her boyfriend’s house with the intention of passing the night with him when he accused her of having an affair with another man.

In the heat of argument that ensued, Junior who was apparently not satisfied with Matilda’s explanation, stabbed her with a knife on the upper side of her right breast, and later dumped her lifeless body on the roadside at about 11 pm on the fateful day.

According to a police source, in his confessional statement, the jealous loverboy admitted that he murdered his lover with the same knife she used to peel some oranges they both took that night and dumped her body on the street to cover his evil deed.

Junior who is now cooling his feet in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin, was to have attempted to escape to Aduwawa area of Benin when his father facilitated his arrest.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said it is a case of murder, adding that the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.