Iwobi Celebrates Super Eagles’ Unbeaten Russia 2018 Qualifying Campaign

Alex Iwobi has expressed his delight that the Super Eagles ended their African Group B Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign without defeat.

The Eagles rounded off the qualifiers with a 1-1 draw against Algeria in their final group game in Constantine on Friday night.

The draw means the Eagles won four and drew two of their six qualifying matches and finished top of the group on 14 points.

Algeria on their part finished bottom of the group with just two points and without a win.

Iwobi who was in action for the Eagles before he was replaced by Ahmed Musa, thanked Nigerian fans for their support in the course of the qualifiers.

“Unbeaten and top of the group!” Arsenal star Iwobi tweeted. “Thanks for all your support during this qualifying campaign.”

Iwobi should be in action for the Eagles when they face Argentina in an international friendly match in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.