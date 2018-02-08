DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

I’ve Parted Ways With Kwankwaso ­– Ganduje

The feud between the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, deepened on Wednesday as Ganduje ruled out the possibility of reconciling with the ex-governor.

Ganduje said at a function in Kano that he was completely disillusioned by the attacks against his leadership at the inception of his government.

He said, “We have had enough of such a vendetta, which had been raging with no end in sight. We have parted ways with Kwankwasiyya forever.

“They have erroneously believed and have been telling people that we are on the road to losing our seat in the 2019 general election. I find such a permutation laughable and a mere ranting of a wounded lion.”

He urged members of the All Progressives Congress in the state to work towards the victory of the party during the 2019 general elections.

Source: Punch