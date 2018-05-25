DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Its Our 'Hardest Final' – Zinadine Admits

Real Madrid’s coach, Zinedine Zidane believes his side are facing their “hardest final” as they prepare to take on Liverpool in the Champions’ League final in Kiev, Ukraine.

The two sides meet with Real aiming to become the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win three successive European Cups.

Under Zidane, the Spaniards beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in 2016 and then thumped Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff last year.

But the Frenchman admits Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are an altogether different proposition. “It will probably be the hardest final we’ve ever had to play,” Zidane admits.

“We definitely won’t be thinking Liverpool are weaker than the other teams; they certainly aren’t.

“They’ve earned the right to be in the final through their performances. They’ve played well and seen off some top teams.

“Sure, it’s been a while since they reached the final, but they’re a club with a great history and they know how to play these big games.

“We will have to be at our very best, we know that – and on every level, not just physically.