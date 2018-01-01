It is easy to get carried away in Nollywood- Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola over the years has become a voice in Nollywood. The actress and entrepreneur fondly called ‘Omosexy’ is a force to reckon with who inspires young Nigerians

The beautiful mother of three in a recent interview noted that It is easy to get carried away in Nollywood. She stated that she has always been a perfectionist who loves to compete.

“The thing about Nollywood is that it’s very addictive, so when you get into it even if you were not that interested, you just get carried away. It just takes you away except you are truly not supposed to be there. But If at least you were supposed to be there, You will just find yourself getting deeper into it.I always wanted to be a singer really not being an actor funny enough. But I started out acting because this is what fell on my lap.

“ For me it was pretty much about wanting to conquer. I started out very hungry for perfection. I have always wanted to be a perfectionist. So when I started out, I started to investigate things, and how I could make them better. I have always been competitive, but not with others, with myself. I have always wanted to be the best, I possibly could be. So I think of how I can make things better and be more”.

