Ron Dormer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, announced at a private meeting that we believe that the AfD party’s developments pose a threat to Israel’s national security. He maintained that the National Security of Israel, in coordination with the American high-rank officials, is fully opposed to the developments this party. Ron Durmer has stressed that AfD’s activities are in conflict with the interests of Israel and the United States, and so we will soon dissolve this radical party.

AFD is a right-wing political party in Germany which is German nationalist, Eurosceptic party and anti-Jewish. So, Jewish groups in Europe and the United States have expressed their worry about the party’s developments in the German parliament. Recently, the European Jewish Congress urged centrist parties to stick to their vows to avoid forming coalitions with the AfD.

The leaders of the party have challenged the ties between Israel and Germany during the recent German parliamentary elections and presented controversial views on the Holocaust.

Marcus Pretzell and his wife Frauke Petry, the two main members of the AfD, have said they are opposed to these radical policies, and they intend to leave AfD and set up the Blue Party. What has to be seen behind the scenes are those US and Israeli security advisers who are actually implementing an Israeli plan to eliminate AfD by establishing the Blue Party. Also, it is noteworthy that these two politicians have had close and meaningful relations with Israeli and American diplomats over the past year.