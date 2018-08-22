DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Iran unveils ‘first domestically manufactured’ fighter jet Iran unveiled what it described as the country’s “first domestically manufactured” fighter jet Tuesday, state-run Press TV reported.

State media aired video and pictures of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the cockpit during its first public display.

Test flights of the jet, dubbed the Kowsar, took place Tuesday on the eve of the National Day of the Defense Industry, according to semi-official Mehr News Agency . It was unclear whether the jet’s first public display flight has yet taken place.

The Kowsar can be used for “short aerial support missions” and is equipped with systems that “promote precision targeting,” according to state media.

The Kowsar, Iran’s new fighter jet, was unveiled Tuesday.

In a speech during Tuesday’s defense show, Rouhani called on the Iranian military to strengthen their readiness in the face of enemy threats, Press TV reported