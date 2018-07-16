Published On: Mon, Jul 16th, 2018

IPOB To Protest In Netherlands Against Buhari

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

IPOB To Protest In Netherlands Against Buhari

IPOB To Protest In Netherlands Against Buhari

This is to inform all Biafrans and IPOB members in the Netherlands that there  will be a demonstration against the visit of Mohammadu Buhari to the Netherlands on :
Tuesday 17th July 2018 at Dutch parliament building in the Hague.
Venue:Lange poten 4
Postcode: 2511CL Den Haag
Time: 10 am till 15:00 .
Also on Thursday 19th July 2017 we will hold our demonstration  at ICC in the Hague
Time; 10 am till 15:00
Venue: Oude waalsdorperweg 10
Postcode: 2597AK Den Haag.
This information is from the Head of IPOB in the Netherlands .
Trust IPOB   not minding that the news for Buhari visit  to Netherlands came late we are swinging into action to make sure this Evil murderer  and Boko haram sponsor face justice  . He has no hiding place.
COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It