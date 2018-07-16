DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

This is to inform all Biafrans and IPOB members in the Netherlands that there will be a demonstration against the visit of Mohammadu Buhari to the Netherlands on :

Tuesday 17th July 2018 at Dutch parliament building in the Hague.

Venue:Lange poten 4

Postcode: 2511CL Den Haag

Time: 10 am till 15:00 .

Also on Thursday 19th July 2017 we will hold our demonstration at ICC in the Hague

Time; 10 am till 15:00

Venue: Oude waalsdorperweg 10

Postcode: 2597AK Den Haag.

This information is from the Head of IPOB in the Netherlands .

Trust IPOB not minding that the news for Buhari visit to Netherlands came late we are swinging into action to make sure this Evil murderer and Boko haram sponsor face justice . He has no hiding place.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.