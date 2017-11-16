IPOB Replies Critics, Says Nnamdi Kanu Remains Our Leader

The highest decision making body of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is the Directorate of State (DOS) headquartered in Germany and headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem, under the supreme command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet of our time. We the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra wish to state unequivocally to all and sundry that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the indisputable leader of IPOB and shall remain so until Biafra is restored. Anybody entertaining or peddling anything to the contrary is high on mind bending drugs. Whether alive, dead or missing, the title of supreme leader of IPOB will forever reside with him. No other person will ever inherit that title. In the unlikely event that he is no longer with us, the position of the supreme leader of IPOB will be retired and no other individual within or outside the great family of IPOB will ever be addressed as such.

It came to the knowledge of the decision making body of this great worldwide organisation that some faceless and unscrupulous individuals and groups are fabricating and concocting lies against our divinely ordained leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the great IPOB family.

IPOB under the leadership of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still intact and he will forever remain the leader and commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB. No one has ever thought of removing or replacing him and nobody in their right mind will dare contemplate such. A man that rejected unimaginable riches from the Nigerian government, refused to be compromised by the Igbo political class, lives a humble life in his father’s house, with no regard for material wealth, is worthy of praise not replacement, especially at this critical time the Nigerian military is holding him incommunicado. It smacks of insensitivity of the highest order bothering on madness for any faceless entity to have the audacity to impugn the integrity of the only upright honest leader in the whole of Biafraland and Nigeria as a whole. Many ethnic nationalities in Nigeria is today praying to produce an Nnamdi Kanu that will fight selflessly for them. Most will do literally anything to have such a respected and loved leader.

Biafrans should be wary of certain shameless individuals and groups who specialise in peddling lies on the pages of Nigerian newspapers against a noble organization like ours for peanuts they hope to receive from their DSS handlers. IPOB must continue in its God mandated pursuit of freedom for Biafra no matter the level of sponsored propaganda against us.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the supreme leader of IPOB irrespective of propaganda and attacks making the rounds that he has been sacked. it is unfortunate and surprising that some Biafrans still don’t know that IPOB is under immense media attack by the well resourced APC media propaganda team headed by one Festus Keyamo. Therefore, we must remain mentally strong to prove to the whole world how formidable and resilient we are at this moment in our history. This is the time for IPOB family members worldwide, including all the lovers of freedom, to show the enemies of Biafra how serious we are towards the cause for Biafra independence.

The Nigerian government and her cabals are disorganised and in one almighty mess because of the order given by IPOB to the people of Biafra to boycott every election in Biafraland starting with this Anambra State governorship election coming up on Saturday 18th November 2017. The boycott of this election in Anambra State must be accomplished to prove to the civilised nations of the world that we are no longer interested in anything concerning Nigeria, her government and politics.

IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must maintain the stand to boycott every election in Biafraland. The Nigerian government, having been defeated by our superior argument, have unedifyingly resorted to wasting huge sums of money on sustained negative media attacks. This new line of attack cannot alter our resolve to boycott every election, particularly this one on Saturday the 18th of November 2017.

We are fully aware that Nigerian government used the unfounded and fabricated story of the sacking of our leader to deflect our attention away from organising resistance to the visit of Buhari the arch genocidist. After we are done on Saturday in Anambra State, Nigerian government and her ruling corrupt cabal will understand how serious and determined IPOB is towards the liberation of our people.

We are almost at the door of freedom, no one can stop or quench it. That is why Nigeria government decided to use fabricated and concocted lies against IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. They have failed spectacularly as they always do.

Signed…

Mazi Chika Edoziem

Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra