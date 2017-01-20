By Ogbonna Casmir

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo social cultural organization, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said Thursday that the pro-Biafra agitators, IPOB and MASSOB, by virtue of his position, are his children, and will stand with them in the quest for better treatment of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

Nwodo said though he may defer with their approach to Igbo Marginalisation he cannot abound them and for this reason, he might even die for Ndigbo if need be.

“As president general of Ohanaeze, I intend to extend my warm hand of paternity to IPOB and MASSOB. They are my children. I shall never desert them.

“Their struggle is my struggle even if we do not completely agree with their methods,” Nwodo said.

Nwodo who stated this during his first inaugural press conference after their election held at Ohanaeze National Secretariat,yesterday in Enugu.

He said that in warfare, there are two types of approach, coercion and diplomacy but that he would toe the part of diplomacy to achieve their objective.

He acknowledged that the Igbo people are marginalised in Nigeria in various ramifications but stated that since Buhari has extended his hands of fellowship to the Ohanaeze leadership, he would meet with him to discuss cause.

Nwodo, however said that Ndigbo, though are being marginalised in Nigeria, they should not lament their woes but to think home like the Jews in order to survive at all odds.

“My people, the time for lamentation is over. Our continued cry of marginalisation has become stale. No one is listening to us anymore,” Nwodo laments and said that Ndigbo should more resourceful and invest in Igboland for them to prosper in the face of neglect.

Nwodo who said that they were ready to serve Ndigbo promised even to die for their cause so long as the welfare of Ndigbo is assured in Nigeria.

“On my part, I promise that I shall stand up for you, I will fight for you, I am ready to sacrifice for you and if necessary, die for you,” Nwodo pours out.