IPOB: African Union Human Right Commission Acknowledges Receipt Of Petition

The leadership and family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide commend African Union Human Right Commission for their prompt acknowledgement of the petition submitted to them by IPOB team of lawyers. This petition became necessary as a means to explore other legal remedies outside Nigeria given that due process of law is virtually non-existent in the country under the current Buhari administration.

Against the backdrop of well documented incidents of human rights abuses by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives, it has become necessary to escalate the matter to African Union given that both ECOWAS and Nigerian courts are terrified to rule against the Buhari regime in any matter concerning Biafra.

We hope and pray that Africa Court on Human Rights will prove to be the opposite of ECOWAS and Nigerian courts where the presidency determines every legal outcome or which judgement to obey or ignore.

Nigerian Government through the Attorney General of the Federation including those in judiciary have been using delay tactics to frustrate every case involving IPOB since the invasion and abduction of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at his compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State. We hope this ugly trend will be reversed by the African Court on Human Rights.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.