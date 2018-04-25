DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Arsenal players were involved in a little face-off on Wednesday during their training ahead of the first leg semi-final game against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal is aiming to ensure they give their departing manager, Arsene Wenger a silverware before he finally leaves the club. The team were said to be training on Wednesday morning when Hector Bellerin and Alexander Lacazette squared off in the presence of the French man.

Both players were said to have been involved in an aerial challenge and tempers were heated up as the challenge ended up not going the right way for both players who were immediately separated by others.

The Gunners are expected to give their all to qualify for the final and win the Europa League to be eligible for next season’s Champions League, having missed out of a top-four place this season.