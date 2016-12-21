Intafact Hero’s Foundation Splashes N50 Million Naira On Young Enterpreuers

PRESS RELEASE

Onitsha: Friday, December 9, 2016: Intafact Hero’s Foundation, a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative of Intafact Beverages Limited has rewarded young budding entrepreneurs that took part in its just concluded Intafact Hero’s Foundation Kickstart programme with the sum of 50 million naira.

Speaking at the Award ceremony, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, posited that the Intafact Hero’s Foundation could not have come at a better time especially with the economic situation in the country. He is excited that private organizations are collaborating with the government to fight poverty and unemployment by empowering its young population to greater productivity through this scheme and prays that other companies see the need to give back to its communities.

While welcoming guests to the Award Ceremony, the Chairman, of the Board of Trustees of Intafact Hero’s Foundation, His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, The Obi of Onitsha, noted that the Intafact Hero’s Foundation Kickstart is a CSI initiative with a difference as beside the grants that the awardees would receive; they were trained on business rudiments and would be closely mentored and coached over the next one year.

His Majesty went on to say that the Kickstart programme, is aimed at creating and developing a local culture of business entrepreneurship among young people in the South East part of the country, by encouraging and promoting business skills and hopes to see them emerge as world renowned entrepreneurs’ in the near future.

Whilst giving an overview of the Intafact Hero’s Kickstart programme Otunba Michael Daramola, the Country Corporate Affairs and Strategy Director for AB InBev Nigeria, and Trustee, Intafact Hero’s Foundation, said that from a business perspective, the scheme enables Intafact, to deliver on its sustainable development objectives by helping to nurture more prosperous and healthy communities.

In a bid to impact in its community, the sum of 50 million naira was awarded to 24 successful applicants for their business expansion programmes and some will use it to set-up their business ventures. He also implored the awardees to reciprocate Intafact Hero’s Foundation gesture by ensuring the judicious use of the grants. He further stated that the next season 2 of Intafact Hero’s Foundation would soon be opened so those looking to participate should start preparing their selves mentally.

Charles Obinwugo the star winner at the Award Ceremony who got the sum of N5.50 million for his new start up business said that the grant would help him fully establish and eternally grateful to the organisers for such a platform.

Speaking also was Alisi Francis who got a grant of three million naira and business situated in Imo state said that he was delighted to be among the lucky ones to be rewarded as this grant would go a long way in expanding his Bee farming for his business.

###

ABOUT INTAFACT HERO’S FOUNDATION KICKSTART PROGRMME

Intafact Hero’s Foundation Kickstart Programme is Intafact Beverages Limited Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative. It is aimed at instilling a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth in South Eastern Nigeria, by encouraging them to develop their big ideas into sustainable businesses or expand their existing businesses through the provision of material and financial support. The Intafact Hero’s Foundation Kickstart programme is open to Nigerians between 18 to 35 years of age who live or have their business within the South East region of the country.

Contact:

Chuma Umunna

chuma.umunna@ng.sabmiller.com