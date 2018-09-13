DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Insurgency: The Rising Cases Of Hepatisis Is Alarming To Returnees From IDPs – Lawmaker Alerts

By Tom Garba, Yola

A Federal House of Representative Lawmaker representing Michika/Madagali, Adamu Kamale is worry over the prevalent high rate of Hepatisis

discovered in most of the returnees Internal Displaced Persoms (IDPs in his constituency.

According to him a surveyed was conducted by Medical experts of the reason behind the prevalent rising sickness among his constituents,it shown that most of the returnees IDPs got infected with Hepatitis B sickness while staying in various IDPs camps.

“Because of poor living condition of our people while staying in IDPs camps Hepatitis is now a household sickness as many families are infected with the prevalent scourge of the sickness.”

“Hepatitis has became a cancer in our bornes,as the messenger at the national assembly I will make sure we declare a state of emergency on Hyperthasis because is killing our people in no Small measure.” Kamale stated

Hon Kamale who is aspiring to be a Senator representing Adamawa Northern senatorial zone as a matter of urgency call on government to have a people basics priorities.

“The Priority of any Government is the basic necessities and security of its people, whenever the government is about doing any project they must First of all make sure the people needs are met. But if the goverent are failing in this aspect then there will a big problem for its people.”

Adamu who is burderned with a call for for government officials to have a concern political good will to implement laws and resolutions for the IDPs created by Legislatives.

“There is much theory than practical in handling the issue of IDPs by the government.” He said

He continue to say Mr president is having a vast experience in the issue of security should do what is appropriate to end the security threatening the Peace and unity of the country once and for all.

“Either in the guise of Boko Haram insurgents, herdsmen/farmers clashes,cattle rustlers,kidnapping for ransom in some part of the country. Whichever name they call it,the result is the same thing,it is hunger,it is poverty, it is sickness,it is destruction of live and property.” He lamented

The grassroots politician worried over the services of some NGOs who turned their unfortunate situation into a profiterial business venture.

” You can’t leave a country like USA or UK to come to Nigeria to help only to do it half way or without doing at all. Somehow their Services is becoming a profiterial business, most of the NGOs coming to our people in the name of help is worrisome to say that are enriching themselves.

“When our people are not being serve very well on the services or good that are delivered or recorded, we cannot take or allow that, or keep silent to credit their unsatisfactory services to our people in dare need of help. It means they don’t deserve our commendation,and their half way Services is no longer humanity service but a business.We condemn this in strong terms.” Said Kamale

He appreciate the effort of the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army on recalling how the entire Madagali and Michika were sacked by insurgents.

“Presidential order that mandated the Nigerian airforce fighters to be concentrated in Zanfara and Kebbi,which later has a significant record of success,same should be done to the people of Madagali and Michika.

“Since there is still remnants of Boko Haram fighters such operations need to be done in the entire north east to totally crush down the remnants of insurgents where theybare still witnessing pockets of attacks on daily basis.

“Farming activities is still at a comotose stage in some areas,some villages cannot plant tall growing crops only leguminous crops, many of our people’s farms are no longer a go areas because of pocket of attacks by Boko Haram.

“He added

On regards the 2019 election,Kamale said the election year is a known decision time before now,and he don’t think people or politician should see it as a do or die year.