Inspector General Of Police Did Not Disobey The Ruling An Akure High Court

PRESS RELEASE

RE-IGP FACES CONTEMPT CHARGE OVER ONDO HIGH COURT RULING

The Police complied with the order of the court, suspects were released on Thursday, 30th August, 2018

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication on page 42 of Sunday Tribune of 2nd September, 2018 captioned “IGP FACES CONTEMPT CHARGE OVER ONDO HIGH COURT RULING” credited to one Taiwo Adisa.

The Force wishes to categorically state that the Inspector General of Police did not disobey the ruling an Akure High Court as claimed by the writer of the report. It is therefore, incumbent on the Force to educate the writer, inform the public and set the record straight. The duo of Adefemi Mafimisebi and Prince Wemimo Mafimisebi were arrested and investigated by the Police for conspiracy to commit Murder, Murder of one Adebowale Bello and other sundry capital offences for which they were arraigned in Court of competent jurisdiction. In compliance with the order of the court, the suspects were released on Thursday, 30thAugust, 2018; therefore, there was no contempt or violation of court order by the Police in the case. It is suffice to state that the writer deliberately for reasons best known to him refused to check the facts of the matter before publishing the story. Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard the story in its entirety as misleading and mischievous. The Nigeria Police Force as a law abiding institution has regard and utmost respect for the Judiciary. The Force will also continue to partner with the media to ensure that the rule of law prevails and obedience to court rulings are adhered to, but implores the media not to allow the pages of their very esteemed Newspapers to be used for misinformation.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS