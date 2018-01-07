Insecurity Hindering Nigeria’s Growth, Says Ezeonwuka

…condemns Benue, Rivers, Kaduna killings

By Zika Bobby

Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) member in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka at the weekend said the continued killings of innocent lives in different parts of the county will hinder development which may lead to a total collapse of the economy.

In a statement, the Ogirisi Igbo said the massacre of 50 people in Benue, the New year killing in Rivers and Kaduna and some other parts of the country should be taken serious by the government and ensure the perpetrators are found and brought to justice.

“There is too many killings in the land. Innocent people including children are hacked down daily. When their spirits begin to roam the land, then there is trouble. These killings must stop and government should not just fold its hands as if nothing happened. As the spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, I have decided to sound this warning before it gets out of hand. These killings must stop if Nigeria is to grow,” he said.

Ezeonwuka said the activities of the Fulani herdsmen should be checked before their activities lead to a full blown war. “People are beginning to lose their patients. When a man loses his family, his livelihood to senseless killing and the government of the day does nothing, such a person can cause havoc. Government should visit those who have lost loved ones and pay compensation. Turning a blind eye as if nothing has happen is bad for the growth of Nigeria,” he said.

He lauded security measures already taken by some state governor to check attacks on innocent citizens, calling on the Federal Government to take a cue from such states.

“Government must invest more on security if they want to attract investors. This is key to growth. This is one area that the Anambra State government, under Governor Willie Obiano has done wonderfully well. He has been able to transform the state, making it one of the safest in the region. Government at the state level should do same to protect the lives and property of those who voted them into office. Nigeria must be made safe for all,” he said.