DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

INEC Rules Out Use Of Electronic Voting In 2019

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday said electronic voting will not be used in the 2019 elections.

Mr Yakubu, a professor of political science, said this in Abuja on Wednesday at the end opening of a three-day International Conference of Election Management Bodies, EMBs, in West and Southern African countries in Abuja.

The INEC chairman, who spoke on the theme ‘Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Technology: Experiences from West and Southern Africa’, however said that electronics facilities would be deployed in the collation and transmission of elections results.

He said, “The brainstorming was to look at the adoption of technology in all the areas of electoral process and how to provide secure platform for the transmission of election results without hindrance.

“We are to deploy technology within our various legal frameworks within the regions. Election is not just about technology, it is about the confidence of the people in the electoral process.”

Mr Yakubu, who is also the President, ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, ECONEC, said with the efforts being made to improve the electoral process, elections were going beyond the capacity of the electoral commission to manipulate.