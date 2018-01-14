DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

INEC Declares Chief Victor Umeh Winner With Over 64,000 Votes

Today, the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] candidate, Victor Umeh scored a historic landslide victory in the Anambra senatorial rerun election for central senatorial district held January 13, 2018. The APGA candidate had contested for the Senatorial slot with thirteen other candidates.

Chief Victor Umeh becomes the first Senator under the APGA umbrella. Chief Umeh, on his part, has promised to present a unique performance that would make a remarkably difference at his constituency and at the Senate chambers.

–

See result breakdown below…

*S/N – Name of Candidate – Party – No. Of Votes*

Oyeh Mercy Uche – A – 35 Hon. Oby Kate Okafor – ACD – 33 Chief Anayo A. Nweke – ADC – 57 Sen. Chris Ngige – APC – 975 Chief Sir Victor Umeh – APGA – 64,879 Christopher A. Chukwendu – GPN – 48 Okafor Ikechukwu – ID – 14 Chief Denis Oguguo – KOWA -12 Kingsley Chukwuma Nwofor – LP – 95 Ekweozo C. Nkem – MPPP – 111 Ubakamma J. Ikenna – NCP – 72 Rev. Charles O. Ekwueme – PDC – 5 Igwilo Michael C. – PPA – 116 Ikechukwu F. Obiekwe – UPP – 55

Therefore, the APGA Candidate, Chief Sir Victor Umeh is hereby Returned as the winner of the January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election with a total of 64,879 Votes…