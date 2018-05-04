DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

INEC Chair Says Melaye’s Recall Cost N100m

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said only N100m was spent on the failed attempt to recall a senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the INEC chairman said commission judicially applied resources in the recall bid.

Mr Yakubu faulted insinuation that the electoral body spent about a billion naira conducting the process.

He said figure was nowhere near the N1billion as alleged by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, the recall process was similar to conducting senatorial election.

He said Kogi West Senatorial District has 552 polling units and seven local governments, noting that ad-hoc staff were deployed in all the polling units.

Solomon Soyebi, INEC’s National Commissioner on Voter Education and Publicity, had also suggested on Channels TV on July 6, 2017, that the recall process might cost “about N1billion”.