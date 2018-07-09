DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Indigenes Beat Dutse LG Chairman For Non-Payment Of Funds

Hundreds of persons from Dutse constituency beat and held hostage Bala Yargaba, the council chairman of Dutse Local Government Area in Jigawa State.

They accused the council chief of non-payment of polling unit development fund meant for disbursement.

After the initial manhandling of Mr Yargaba by the mob, he was able to maneuver his way into the local government secretariat.

The angry mob then cordoned the premises of the local government secretariat and stopped the council chairman from moving out.

Security officials including police and soldiers later arrived the scene.

Source: http://www.citypeopleonline.com/indigenes-beat-dutse-lg-chairman-for-non-payment-of-funds/