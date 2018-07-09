Published On: Mon, Jul 9th, 2018

Indigenes Beat Dutse LG Chairman For Non-Payment Of Funds

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Indigenes Beat Dutse LG Chairman For Non-Payment Of Funds

Indigenes Beat Dutse LG Chairman For Non-Payment Of Funds

Hundreds of persons from Dutse constituency beat and held hostage Bala Yargaba, the council chairman of Dutse Local Government Area in Jigawa State.

They accused the council chief of non-payment of polling unit development fund meant for disbursement.

After the initial manhandling of Mr Yargaba by the mob, he was able to maneuver his way into the local government secretariat.

The angry mob then cordoned the premises of the local government secretariat and stopped the council chairman from moving out.

Security officials including police and soldiers later arrived the scene.

Source: http://www.citypeopleonline.com/indigenes-beat-dutse-lg-chairman-for-non-payment-of-funds/

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It