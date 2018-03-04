DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Austin Echefu

The Imo State Government on Saturday denied one Okere Uzochukwu as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

This followed the suit filed by Okere Uzochukwu against the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Chairman of the APC over the extension of the tenures of the NWC and other executives of the party down to the wards.

Uzochukwu had in suit number HC/A6J/CS/219/2018 claimed that the extension of the tenures of the executives of the party affected him as he was running for the state chairmanship of the party in Imo State.

But in its reaction through a press release by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okorocha, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the state government said Uzochukwu was not a member of the APC in the state.

“Mr. Okere Uzochukwu also claimed that he was an ‘aspirant to the State Chairmanship Position of the Party, in the State’. And he also joined INEC in Suit number FHC/A6J/CS/219/2018.

“We start our reaction by stating that Mr. Okere Uzochukwu is not a registered member of APC in Imo State. We have done our checks and could not locate such name in our official membership registers”, the state government said.

The state government challenged the litigant to prove that he is a member of the party, noting that no genuine member of the party would take the action he took.

“It is now left for Mr. Okere Uzochukwu to mention his ward, his registration number and show his membership card. His case would also help the Party to expose some untrustworthy politicians who crawled into Imo APC and have been playing their usual hide and seek game.

“The truth is that no genuine member of the Party could wake up one morning and take the party and its National leadership to Court without clearance from the leader of the Party in the State or clearance from the State EXCO of the Party”, the government added.

The government also described Uzochukwu as an impostor, saying that there was no election fixed for the executives of the party at any level, even as the government added that the governors of the APC had pressed it on the NEC to extend the tenures of the party’s executives during the last NEC meeting.

“Mr. Okere Uzochukwu is an impostor and does not have the support of APC members in the State in his action, especially when he is not a member of the Party, and since Imo APC is not against the tenure extension for John Oyegun-led NWC.

“The APC governors, of which the Imo governor is their Chairman had pressed that the extension of tenure be made across the board in which the State, Local Government and Ward Officers of the Party would benefit from the exercise and that was done. There is therefore no reason to warrant any Court action since the extension was done in good faith.

“Again there has never been any election fixed for the Party executives at any level. So, Mr. Okere Uzochukwu’s claim that he was an aspirant to the Chairmanship position in Imo was an aberration.

“The leader of the Party in Imo, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the Party, its executives and Stakeholders in the State dissociate themselves from the Court action.

“Meanwhile careful investigation has begun, to find out the black legs known for hide and seek Politics who are behind Mr. Okere Uzochukwu”, said the government.