Press Release

Office of Deputy Chief of Staff Domestic and Supervisory Commissioner Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment

Imo Ministry of Happiness Plans Big For Libya Returnees

Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment in Imo State, has promised to take indigenes of the state who returned from Libya into a new era of restoration, and re-position that will surely make productive impacts in their lives.

During a meeting with the Libya returnees at Imo State Government house Owerri, the supervisory commissioner in-charge of the ministry, Honorable Mrs Ogechi Ololo, who doubles as the Deputy Chief of Staff Domestic and Internal Affairs to the State Government, explained the good intentions and determinations of the state Governor, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha to open a new chapter in their lives, that will surely change their ugly past experiences and reintegrate them back into the society for a better life.

She guaranteed on behalf of the state government, that the government will surly do anything humanly possible within its capacity to help them, saying ‘this Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment was created for people like you. The state government needs your cooperation to reintegrate you into the society, so feel free to relate and cooperate with us; we will treat you with love and respect’

The Supervisory Commissioner gave further insight into some progressive steps taken by her ministry to establish a Carrier Mentor-ship Center, where youths will be properly groomed on leadership and carrier development for the betterment of their lives and the society at large.

According to her, the center will focus on marketable skill and liaise with employers of labour to ensure that products of the Carrier Mentorship Centre will excel in their various areas of specialization.

She said’ we are going to educate them on various levels of carrier development, so that they can do something meaningful where ever they find themselves in life and there will be partnership with employers of labour, these are the some of the plans we have in our ministry’

Continuing; she said after these powerful and life changing programs, I don’t think any youth from Imo State will like to travel to any foreign country because there are a lot of great opportunities here in Nigeria, they can leverage on it to live a successful life’

Special attention was given to the Libya returnees by the supervisory commissioner for Happiness and her protocol team, who picked them from the Airport and brought them to Government House, where they were given executive entertainment with financial package for their temporary sustenance. In addition arrangement was also concluded to start a carrier mentorship program for them.

Interestingly; Mrs Ololo made efforts to ensure that those who were stabbed and those who were shot on their legs received medical attention at the government house clinic and further efforts where made to take them to Federal Medical Centre, FMC or General Hospital close to them.

In his views, their spokesperson Mr Joseph Paul Eke, from ISiekenesi Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, described their experience as horrible, barbaric and unbearable, hinting that people were sold as slaves, slaughtered like animals and the ladies were sexually abused.

His words live in Libya is tormenting, a lot of evils are happening there and those who are doing the transaction are Nigerians in collaboration with Libyans and their agents in Italy. Many of our Nigerians are still in Libya desirous to return home, but there is no safe route because the militants causing this havoc have blocked all the escape routes. If you are lucky you work and they pay you, there is no functional bank to transfer your money to your country, if you keep it in your house the Libyans will come at any time to rub you. Is a place where there is no government, criminality and lawlessness are the order of the day’

He seized the opportunity to admonish Nigerians desirous to travel Italy through Libya to have a rethink because is a suicidal mission, as things have fallen apart in Libya due to absence of Government.

Highlights of the event were presentation of cash to the Libya returnees for their temporary sustenance and official hand over of the Libya returnees to their various Local Government Transitional Committee Chairmen, who were mandated to drive them to their various communities so that they can reunite with their family members.

–

Chuks Nwokeji

ICT Media Officer Imo State Government House Owerri