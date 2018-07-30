DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, this morning, got a relief on the impeachment proceeding against him after a High Court sitting in Owerri, presided by Hon. Justice Benjamin Iheka, granted him an interim injunction restraining the 7 man panel constituted by the Chief Judge of the State from continuing with its inquiry until the matters before it that bothers on alleged constitutional breach is heard.

The Deputy Governor has through his Counsel, Chief Ken Njemanze (SAN) filed an Originating Summon over what he described as a constitutional breach, having not been personally served as mandatorily required by law.

However report has it that the Chief Judge against the suit before his court went ahead to set up a 7 man panel, which were already sworn-in, which led to another petition filed by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Njemanze, seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the 7 man panel from continuing with their inquiry pending the determination of the court.

The lead Counsel, who is the Attorney General of the State, Militus Nlemadim, to the first respondent, the Chief Chief, Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi, opposed the motion brought by Chief Njemanze, arguing that since the matter was a constitutional matter and the fact that the panel has a period of three months to discharge its duties.

This objection raised by the Attorney General was dismissed since he could not guarantee the fact that the panel could short-circuit justice by choosing to conclude the matter within the shortest time thereby preventing justice from prevailing.

The Presiding Judge, High Court 8, Imo High Court, Hon. Justice Benjamin Iheka after addressing the Councels representing the plaintiff and other defendants, the Chief Judge of the State, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Imo State House of Assembly and the 7 man panel led by its Chairman, Nze Saba Nze, ruled that for Justice to prevail, the matter before it, which bothers on constitutional breach in the impeachment procedure will be determined by the Court.

He therefore granted an Interim Order restraining the panel and every other party involved in the matter from further proceeding of the case pending the determination of the suit. The Judge hereby adjourned the matter to 13th August, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Madumere is alleged to have angered Governor Okorocha by purportedly refusing to support Governor’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who happens to have come from the same Orlu zone with Okorocha. The report has it that Orlu zone would have ruled Imo State for 16 years after the expiry of Okorocha’s tenure.

It was also alleged that Prince Madumere had also disagreed with the Governor on some policy issues which are inimical to the people of the State.

Governor Okorocha’s loyalists in Imo House of Assembly had alleged Gross Misconduct in the areas of absconding from office, not putting in appearance in meetings among others against the Deputy Governor, which are also being challenged for lack of merit with no evidence provided, coupled with unconstitutionality of the intiating process.