Office Of The Deputy Governor Of Imo State

Press Release

Imo Deputy Governor Submits Guber Nomination Form

– Says He Is Contesting To Provide Good Governance, Restore Imo People’s Dignity

It has been jubilation among numerous supporters of the Deputy Governor of Imo State and a frontline contender for Imo Governorship seat, Prince Eze Madumere, as he submitted expression of interest and nomination forms today at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat.

Prince Madumere who arrived All Progressives Congress National Secretariat, Abuja, at 11:30, was received by the Director, Organising, All progressives Congress, Abubakar Kari, who also received Imo number two citizen’s forms.

Speaking to the newsmen, he said he was the APC National Secretariat to submit his expression of interest and nomination form to contest Imo Governorship election on the ground that he wants to provide good governance and true leadership to the people of Imo State.

He however called on the general public not to dwell so much on the oppressive treatment being meted out to him including the impeachment plots against him but should be judged by his wealth of experience, competence and leadership style.

He added that with vast availability of human and natural resources, the State is least expected to be at the lowest layer of performing States in terms of development, promising he has the administrative astuteness to the political and socio-economic fortune of the State around.

While averring that he has been contributing his quota towards the development of the State, tacitly brining to bear his effort and values so far added, which said may not have been enough because he was not in charge.

He therefore called for the support of all Imolites, assuring them of a leadership that will make them find fulfillment and restore their dignity.

His words: “Believe me, it has been a long, long walk in search of true governance and true leadership to the good people of Imo State. I have spent 25 years in this business, humbly and loyally offering my best pieces of advice to lead our people through a progressive path. My best may not have been good enough because I was not in charge.

However, I have no regret threading this path because God’s ways are not our ways and His thoughts are not our thoughts. The time to change the narrative in my dear State for the better is now.

I believe with my cognate experience in corporate world, public sector and equipped with needed competence, I will turn around the political and socio-economic fortune of my people.

I have already laid down the foundation on the things we shall set out to achieve, captured in my seven point agenda, which will be unveiled in few days.

I am not in the governorship race because I have been treated unjustly by anyone. No. Not at all! Do not pity me for the onslaught here and there, including impeachment plots for standing for justice, equity, fair play and good governance. Please do not feel for me over unwarranted humiliations for standing with the people and saying no to oppressive policies.

As an astute Administrator and experienced noble politician, I believe that with vast human and natural resources in the State, we do not have any business being at the lowest layer in the Comity of States. We shall not only make eloquent promises; we shall make promises that we can keep. I say so because I have integrity; and leadership without integrity is fraud.

So, I will be entering into a social contract with my people. I shall be appealing to the members of our great party, first to give me a chance; and then to the entire good people of Imo to join me in the Journey of Grace, where we shall all find fulfilments and our dignity restored.

God bless you!”

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media