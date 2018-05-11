DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Attempts by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to intervene in the crisis rocking the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) crisis proved abortive last night.

Osinbajo met separately with Governor Rochas Okorocha’s group including his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, whom he was backing to succeed him and Deputy Governor Eze Madumere’s group comprising Ifeanyi Ararume, Osita Izunaso, Benjamin Umajumogu and Theodore Ekechi.

The meeting, held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, was on the crisis that trailed Saturday’s ward congress in the state.

After the meeting, Okorocha told State House reporters that “There’ll be new congress; there was no congress at all in Imo State. And it’s very clear that even the supporting documents and videos show that there was no congress. INEC has confirmed no congress, security agencies have confirmed no congress, the party leadership has confirmed no congress, the party chairman has spoken no congress. And, nobody came to the field, the result sheets was missing and it was traceable to the national organizing secretary’s house and all of a sudden the chairman of the panel disappeared from his house at 6pm in the evening, how could there have been congress? The matter is being investigated by the security agencies.”

Asked why he attended the meeting if actually there was no congress, the governor said: “I didn’t come with them, I came for different thing all together. I didn’t come for this meeting. We can also give you a video showing clearly where he said there was no congress on that day. These are manipulations that’ll not yield any result, they know the truth.”

But Maduemere said his group presented a documentary evidence to convince the vice president that the congress took place.