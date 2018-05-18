DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Imo APC Crisis: "Go And Settle With Your People" – Osinbajo To Okorocha

Information reaching 247ureports.com obtained from sources knowledgeable of the goings on within the presidency indicates the crisis within the All Progressive Congress [APC] in Imo State generated from the recent ward congress have been resolved. The presidency has taken a decision. And the decision goes against Governor Rochas Okorocha’s request from the presidency.

The Vice President, Osinbajo whom the President had delegated the task of resolving the crisis – was reported by our source to have examined the kernel of the crisis – and had concluded that Governor Rochas Okorocha may need to “go and settle” with the APC members in Imo State.

Governor Rochas Okorocha had raised a protest voice following the conduct of the ward congress. He claimed the ward congress exercise was rigged. He petitioned the presidency that no ward congress was held in the State. His claim was that the security outfit in the State colluded with members of the APC to rig the exercise.

But the Governor’s claims failed against the myriad of pictorial evidences presented by the APC members showing ward congress was held in an open and transparent manner – out in the open field. These pictorial evidences were tabled to the Vice President who became convinced ward congress was held.

Having reached the conclusion, the Vice President impressed on the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha to consider dropping the war-stance and reach out to the APC leaders in Imo State. The Vice President used the word, “Harmonization”. The Vice President also advised the APC leaders who had pulled the party out from under the Governor’s feet, to harmonize with the Governor –and reach an understanding against the 2019 exercise.

But in discussions with the APC leaders in the State, the Vice President’s advice appear a herculean task. “Nobody trusts Okorocha in the party. Nobody wants to work with him”. One of the APC leaders told 247ureports.com that Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs in Imo State would normally have been ceded to Rochas Okorocha to control but “we don’t trust him”.

The source agreed that the party is at the stage of harmonization. But “we are not going to work with Rochas Okorocha”.

Okorocha, on his part, is npot readily willing to reach out to the stakeholders. Rather the Governor is reported to be determined to “have his way”. It is uncertain what his next immediate actions would be but sources close to him indicates the Governor is pending heavily towards achieving his aim.

Meanwhile, the leaders of APC in Imo have laid a new claim – of having retired Rochas Okorocha’s political career. This came following a recent closed door meeting with APC top officials in Abuja.

One of the leaders of APC in Imo State made the proclamation to newsmen.

“There have been wide jubilation in Imo because we have rescued the party from Gov. Okorocha, we have made it impossible for him to get help from anywhere. He cannot run to any political figure in the state because none is with him, he cannot approach any clergyman in the state. In his desperation, he ran to Sokoto, Daura and even to the Vice President, but help has refused to come”.