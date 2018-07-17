DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Imo APC Congresses To Hold Friday, Saturday & Monday

All Progressives Congress, APC, ward, Local Government and State Congresses that could not take place in the State when other states had theirs, will now take place Friday, Saturday and Monday respectively.

The Ward Congress will take place on Friday July 20, 2018, while the Local Government and State Congresses will take place on Saturday July 21, and Monday 23, 2018 respectively.

The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha disclosed this healthy development to party leaders Tuesday, stating that the Coast is now clear for the State to have her own Congresses which could not take place last time.

The Court had earlier ruled that there was no Congresses in Imo and directed that the Congresses should be Conducted in line with the provisions of the party’s Constitution and the electoral law.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor