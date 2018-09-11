DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Imo APC Coalition Insists On Direct Primaries

The Members of the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Coalition

Alliance rose from their meeting held at the Senator Hope

Uzodinma Campaign Organisation’s headquarters , Okigwe Road , Owerri

and maintained that the party in the state must key into the decision

of the National Executive Committee’s decision of direct primaries in

selecting the party’s candidates for the 2019 election.

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze

Madumere stressed that members of the party in the State are in

support of the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari and however,

explained that the State chapter of the party must abide by the direct

primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general

election .

His words , ” we are for the re- election of President Muhammadu

Buhari and for the party but we are insisting that the state Chapter

of the Party, must abide by the direct primaries for the selection of

candidates for the 2019 general election as has been directed by the

party and the National leadership of the party. By this way, every

member of the party across the state would determine those who they

want for the various elective positions”.

Prince Madumere also pointed out that a situation where the state

Governor, Rochas Okorocha had conducted what he described as a mock

primaries amongst his loyalists is unacceptable by members of

the party in the state.

According to him,” the State governor cannot conduct what he called

mock primaries to determine candidates of the party for various

elective positions for the 2019 amongst his loyalists in total

disregard to the directives of the National leadership of the party,

we will not accept this position as this will amount to imposition of

candidates” .

Speaking, Senator Hope Uzodinma stressed that the party should be a

progressive vehicle which should accommodate others and that if it

fails to do that they would seek for an alternative platform.

He maintained that for the party to retain the state in 2019, the

state chapter of the party must follow the directives of the National

Executive committee on the issue of direct primaries as a way to

determine candidates of the party for every elective position .

According to him, ” Members of the coalition are the real owners of

the party. Today anywhere you see Prince Madumere, you will see hope ,

where you see Uwajumogu or Hilary Eke you will see Hope Uzodinma . So

we want everybody to know that we are with the deputy Governor .But we

are insisting that the primaries in the state must be by direct

primaries . The party is a progressive vehicle, which should

accommodate everybody, but if we are not accommodated we will seek for

an alternative platform”.

Similarly , Senator Ben Uwajumogu pointed out that the APC does not

belong to anybody whether the person is the Governor , Senator or the

President .

The Party Chairman ,Dr. Hilary Eke highlighted that the primaries in

the state should be by direct primaries, irrespective of the

impression of Governor Okorocha.