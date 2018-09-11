Imo APC Coalition Insists On Direct Primaries
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Imo APC Coalition Insists On Direct Primaries
The Members of the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Coalition
Alliance rose from their meeting held at the Senator Hope
Uzodinma Campaign Organisation’s headquarters , Okigwe Road , Owerri
and maintained that the party in the state must key into the decision
of the National Executive Committee’s decision of direct primaries in
selecting the party’s candidates for the 2019 election.
Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze
Madumere stressed that members of the party in the State are in
support of the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari and however,
explained that the State chapter of the party must abide by the direct
primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general
election .
His words , ” we are for the re- election of President Muhammadu
Buhari and for the party but we are insisting that the state Chapter
of the Party, must abide by the direct primaries for the selection of
candidates for the 2019 general election as has been directed by the
party and the National leadership of the party. By this way, every
member of the party across the state would determine those who they
want for the various elective positions”.
Prince Madumere also pointed out that a situation where the state
Governor, Rochas Okorocha had conducted what he described as a mock
primaries amongst his loyalists is unacceptable by members of
the party in the state.
According to him,” the State governor cannot conduct what he called
mock primaries to determine candidates of the party for various
elective positions for the 2019 amongst his loyalists in total
disregard to the directives of the National leadership of the party,
we will not accept this position as this will amount to imposition of
candidates” .
Speaking, Senator Hope Uzodinma stressed that the party should be a
progressive vehicle which should accommodate others and that if it
fails to do that they would seek for an alternative platform.
He maintained that for the party to retain the state in 2019, the
state chapter of the party must follow the directives of the National
Executive committee on the issue of direct primaries as a way to
determine candidates of the party for every elective position .
According to him, ” Members of the coalition are the real owners of
the party. Today anywhere you see Prince Madumere, you will see hope ,
where you see Uwajumogu or Hilary Eke you will see Hope Uzodinma . So
we want everybody to know that we are with the deputy Governor .But we
are insisting that the primaries in the state must be by direct
primaries . The party is a progressive vehicle, which should
accommodate everybody, but if we are not accommodated we will seek for
an alternative platform”.
Similarly , Senator Ben Uwajumogu pointed out that the APC does not
belong to anybody whether the person is the Governor , Senator or the
President .
The Party Chairman ,Dr. Hilary Eke highlighted that the primaries in
the state should be by direct primaries, irrespective of the
impression of Governor Okorocha.