Imo APC Chairman Denies Any Truce With Okorocha

–

…Urges Party Faithful, Imolites For Calm

The Office of the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State Dr. Hillary Eke, has denied ever having any discussions with Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State let alone having any truce, describing such as lies from the pit of hell.

The clarification was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Eke’s aide, Mr. Eze Ewuchie.

Chief Eke described the rumour as the handiwork of enemies who are trying everything humanly possible to destroy the party.

He called on the party faithful to remain calm assuring them that every evil plot against the party will fail and vowed never to trade with anybody against the wish of the party and that of the good people of Imo State.

He further advised that issue of who emerged the Organising Secretary of the party is embroiled in controversy and is being looked into by Appeal.

Mr. Eze Ewuchie

Personal Assistant to the State Chairman

All Progressives Congress, Imo State