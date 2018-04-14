DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Immigration Arrests 67 Illegal Migrants From Niger Republic

The Comptroller of Immigration Niger State Command Mrs Hornby Amadi Onimin disclosed that the Special Border Corp a unit of the service that was specially deployed to patrol the Border flanks of the country have apprehended 67 irregular Migrants from Niger who were Intercepted and refused entry into the country.

This arrest, according to a press statement released by DCI Sunday James on behalf of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, came after the Comptroller General of Immigration Muhammad Babandede MFR strategic meeting at the NIS SHQ Abuja with Zonal Coordinators of the Eight Zones of the NIS and State Command Comptrollers and those of formations at the land borders, Airports and Seaports where they charged to return to their base with a new vigor to ensure that ‘Non Nigerians are not permitted to vote and are not voted’ in line with Nigeria Constitution.

The Comptroller General also charged the Zonal Coordinators to ensure safe corridor along the border communities by evolving what the CGI Operationally described as Community Border Patrol where the community members are engaged in information gathering and sharing to the border patrol operatives of the NIS alongside the community leaders.

According to available information, the action has started yielding positive results – in the apprehension of the 67 Nigeriens at the border of Niger State.

The 67 irregular migrants have been profiled and will be repatriated back to their country.

The CGI Muhammad Babandede MFR encourages for others to emulate the proactive-ness of the CIS Hornby and the Special Border Patrol Operatives. The CGI had recently distributed new patrol vehicles and other operational items to boost the operations of the zonal and state divisions.