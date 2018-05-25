Images: Rapists Attack All Girls Secondary School In Abia Many Students Injured
Many students are seriously injured after a suspected rapist attacked the Ovim Girls Secondary Secondary in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State early this morning.
According to reports, the rapists came into the school armed with dangerous weapons like Cutlass, iron rod and other weapons.