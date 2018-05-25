DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Images: Rapists Attack All Girls Secondary School In Abia Many Students Injured

Many students are seriously injured after a suspected rapist attacked the Ovim Girls Secondary Secondary in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State early this morning.

According to reports, the rapists came into the school armed with dangerous weapons like Cutlass, iron rod and other weapons.