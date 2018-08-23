Kofi Annan passing is a colossal loss to Africa and the rest of the free world. He was an embodiment of seasoned diplomacy, humanism, a courageous visionary who elevated the status of women in the United Nations. His elevation in 1996 as first black African Secretary -General of the United Nations was a very proud moment for a continent that must now look for and begin to grown ‘new generation’ of leaders in the mold of statesman Kofi Annan to assume the mantle and fill the vacuum of leadership.

My commentary and tribute -Dr. George Onuorah, Author, Disciple of Zikism and humanitarian. Email: grisingson@yahoo.com