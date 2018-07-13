DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, says he is yet to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Sani made the declaration on Friday, hours after shortly a splinter group loyal to him and his colleague Othman Hunkuyi in Kaduna State APC announced their exit from the ruling party.

“Clarification; I’m yet to leave the Broom City FC for the Umbrella United or any other club on the premier league,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Discussion and consultations are ongoing. If such will happen, it will be backed by a signed formal letter to the club management; and a formal announcement on the side of the pitch by myself. Thank you.”

Both senators Sani and Hunkuyi have criticised the affairs of the party in Kaduna and that of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai led administration recently.

Amid the controversy that trailed the APC National Convention, as well as its congresses at the ward, local government and state levels, aggrieved members formed a faction known as the Reformed APC (R-APC).

Just four days after the R-APC led by Buba Galadima formed a coalition with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and over 30 other political parties, supporters of Sani and Hunkuyi in Kaduna said they were exiting the party.

Speaking on behalf of the groups – APC Restoration and APC Akida, one Tom Maiyashi alleged that the party had failed to meet up with the expectations of Nigerians who voted them into power.

While their next move is yet undisclosed, Maiyashi said consultations are ongoing with other political parties with a view to identifying the party where they would pitch their tents.

He said, “Members of our two groups have decided to leave the APC because it is incapable of accommodating and responding to well-meaning dissent, criticism, and demands for inclusiveness and internal democracy.”

“We are hereby advising all our teeming members to formalise their withdrawal from the APC. We are engaged in serious discussions with parties which share our value and principles toward political collaboration that best suits our interests,” Maiyashi added.