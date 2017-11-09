I’m ill, But Not A Beggar – Nollywood Actor, Sadiq Daba

Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba who is seriously ill has said he is not begging for financial assistance as speculated in the social media.

Daba says he detest the news of his illness making the rounds. The actor in an interview with the Nation says he is not going to beg Nigerians to help him, adding that if he has been of relevance to the nation, Nigerians would ordinarily help.

“My name is Sadiq Daba and I will never ever be a beggar. The way you people (journalists) are going about my case is as if I’m carrying a bowl in hand, moving around Nigeria, begging people; that I am a destitute. I am not.

“Yes, I have health challenges. Yes, I am sick. So, what is the big deal? The way people are taking it, ‘Sadiq Daba is dying’, ‘Sadiq Daba is doing this.’ I’m a journalist. I’m a broadcaster. There are certain ways you can go about it if you want to help somebody.

“You do not whip up stories to sell your newspaper because you must sell your papers. If I die today, that’s the end of story. I’m no longer news. It’s because I am sick now that I am news.

“Yes, I have challenges but I am not a destitute. If I have been of relevance to my nation and my nation wants to help, so be it. But I am not going to go out of my way to go cap in hand. That is why when your other friend called, I said I’m tired. You’re not the only paper who has called me.

“Yes, I am sick. Will I be the first person to be sick? I’m dealing with Prostate, I’m dealing with leukaemia. That is no news. And by the special grace of God, I’ll get over it. I have that faith that God is in control.”

“If I leave my house, I go to the hospital, If I’m not in the hospital, I’m in my house. I don’t have the luxury of traversing Nigeria as I used to do. I’m over 60. I’m not a small boy.”

The 60-year-old actor further disclosed he would be going to the hospital on Friday to get a biopsy to determine if he would go for surgery.

“And that will determine whether I would go for proper surgery or not.

“It is painful. It has to do with the rectal and all of that. You’re battling with Leukaemia, you’re battling with Prostrate… No bi headache or stomach ache. Those ones, you can take tablets and dem don go one time. Dis one na different situation. To God be the glory sha,” he added.