I’ll Soon Announce My Final Decision On Party Membership – Ortom

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue Sate Governor Samuel Ortom said the suspense over his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC will soon be over as he would announce his decision soon.

He stated this today in an interview with newsmen at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, on his return from Abuja.

The Governor said he plans to consult stakeholders in the state before making public the next move regarding his membership of the ruling party, stressing that he would obey the wishes of Benue people on the matter.

He said comments and write-ups alleging that he had made a u-turn were unfounded, saying that his earlier statement regarding a red card remain the same.

When asked what he discussed at the meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party leaders in Kwara State earlier this week, Governor Ortom said he traveled to Ilorin for burial.

He thanked his numerous supporters within and outside Benue State for the goodwill they have shown him, assuring that he would not let them down.