Ikpeazu Wins Vangurad 2017 Governor Of The Year

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has been nominated as Vangaurd Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017.

Speaking while delivering the letter of nomination to the Governor at the Abia State Governor’s Lodge in Aba, a team of Vanguard editors led by the Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, described Governor Ikpeazu as an ‘exceptional leader with futurists ideas’.

He noted that the award was in recognition of the Governor’s novel contributions to good governance and purposeful leadership in Abia state.

” Since assumption of office, your Excellency has made remarkable progress that has positively impacted the people of Abia in no small measure. Your numerous people oriented projects speak volumes and attest to your preparedness to take Abia to the next level.

“Despite daunting legal distractions, you have remained focused on your vision and mission to transform Abia state into a functional private sector-led economy; creating opportunities for citizens, improving the quality of lives and shaping the state a regional entrepreneurship hub through good governance, appropriate development and provision of sustainable enabling environment,” He said.

He added that the history of Abia, and indeed, Nigeria will not be complete without a copious mention of the Governor’s dedication and commitment to our fatherland.