*Imo Gov Advises Obiano to Quit APGA for ruling party

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Saturday disclosed that three South East Governors would soon formerly join the league of high profile individuals in the South East region that are defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The three governors, it was learnt, are those of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Dave Umahi and Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States respectively who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

This is even as Governor Okorocha advised his Anambra State counterpart, Chief Willy Obiano to, as a matter of urgency, dump his party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and join the APC if he hoped to remain very relevant.

Okorocha, who spoke at the South East APC Stakeholders meeting at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri, Okorocha said that the three governors defection to APC have reached advanced stage.

He used the opportunity to call on Obiano to stop wasting his time in APGA that is not even up to be called a regional party and join APC where he would realize his full potential.

According to the Imo governor, “It is better and more profitable to own a one percent share in a multi-billion dollar corporation or company than to answer a chief executive officer of a company that is not worth up to N10,000. That is the problem with APGA. When I was in APGA, I was running round here until the opportunity to join a national party came when I joined the APC.”.

Okorocha, who used the opportunity to welcome former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Uzoma amongst many others into the APC, said though he was very happy that such personalities had joined the party, he was still looking more people who would join him rescue the Igbo race and south easterners at the federal level.

The governor who relinquished the leadership of the party in south east to Nnamani, called on the former senate president to look for people like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and more respected men like to ensure that south east does not lose out anymore at the federal level.

“It is very obvious that I, Senator Chris Ngige, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and others already in APC cannot do it alone because of the limitations we have as governor, ministers and all that. But with people like you around in APC, when people like Bola Tinubu talk, you also talk, Nigeria will know that the Igbo is well represented”.