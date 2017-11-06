Ikpeazu Seeks US Partnership For Enyimba Industrial Free Zone

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has solicited the partnership of the United States of America, in the proposed Enyimba Industrial Free Zone in Aba by the state.

Speaking when he received the Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, His Excellency W. Stuart Symington, during a state visit at the Government House Umuahia, Governor Ikpeazu said small scale manufacturing is one of our strongpoints of the state, that sustains its growing economy.

Ikpeazu informed the Ambassador that his administration has dedicated 9,000 hectares of land for the development of an industrial cluster and desires to enlist the US as one of the promoters of the industrial free zone.

“Small scale manufacturing is one of our strongpoints. This is why my administration has dedicated 9,000 hectres of land for the development of an industrial city where common facilities, security, power and all that is needed to perform all kinds of manufacturing functions would be put in place,” he said.

Describing the geographic location, the Governor added that the Industrial cluster is sited such that it “is about 40minutes from two seaports, and 1 hour from two international airports-in Owerri and Port Harcourt.

“Most importantly, Abia boasts of most skilled labour and workforce in Nigeria. There’s no state that can boast of manpower like Abia. This is why we think that having an industrial free zone would be the beautiful bride of all industrial development in Nigeria.

“We are looking for 500 companies that can come and take advantage of the facility in our offering. Our industrial free zone is backed by law so that we are sure it will outlive my administration. That is our way of securing the investment of those who will come. We want to enlist you to be one of the promoters of that industrial free zone,” he added.

Earlier, Symington said his visit was to understand the Governor’s vision and what he is doing to move the vision forward.

He stated that the US is interested in the success of every Nigerian, adding that the US has strong ties with Nigeria.

“I came here for a very simple reason but a profound idea. I came here because every state in Nigeria is important to the government and people of the United States. If Nigeria does better, the entire Africa does better. The ties between our countries are strong. We have a profound interest in the success of your country and each of your people. We are here to understand you vision and what your doing to move that vision forward.”