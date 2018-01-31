DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ikpeazu Lauds Security Personnel In Abia State

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed gratitude to security personnel in the state for the synergy that exists amongst them and which has helped to reduce crime in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the Abia Security Fund and unveiling of the Abia Security Card in Umuahia, the Governor commended the contributions and sacrifices of the various security agencies and other citizens who volunteer information to security agents, noting that their efforts led to the peaceful yuletide season enjoyed in the state last year.

He however gave God the glory for watching over the state , stating that the mishaps that have befallen other states, including bank robberies, terror and herdsmen attacks have been far from the state due to God’s protection.

“Every Abian should be grateful to God for his protective shield over us as a state and also appreciate our brave and hardworking men and women in the security services. Since 2015 that we came on board I can’t remember any incidence of bank robbery in the state. God is indeed with us and our state is blessed.”

The Governor said the launch of the Abia security fund and the Abia security card are expedient in the effort to nip crime in the state

Governor Ikpeazu also stated that based on 2016 reported crimes data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Abia State is the second safest state in the country but noted that “no part of the world is absolutely secure and hence Abians still need to work hard to further reduce crime”.

According to him, “the task of securing a state is huge and no government can do it alone and we hope that with today’s launch, government will in the days ahead be able to provide security personnel in the state with modern security gadgets and sundry support for policing the state better”.

He also recommended the security card to all Abians as capable of loading money to the Abia business community.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and Chief Executive Officer of Novena Majesty company, Prince Sunny Aku, pointed out that security is everyone’s business as no development can take place without security and called for support for the Governor to make Abia greater.

Earlier, the Chairman of the organizing committee of the event, who is also the Deputy chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Ukpai Agwu, said that Nigeria is confronted by a myriad of security challenges with Abia State not insulated but likelier to be more impacted because of its position at the center of the confluence of 5 states in the south east and south south regions. He described the launch of the fund as a clarion call for all to contribute towards the security of the state.

Highlights of the event include the unveiling of the Abia security card by the Governor and the donation of security vehicles by First Bank Plc and UBA Plc. Other individuals and corporate bodies donated to the fund, including Chief Bourdex Onuoha who donated N10m and Chief Sunny Aku who gave N5m.