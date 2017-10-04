Ikpeazu Appoints 24 New Commissioners
Full List of Abia State Commissioner Nominees
1. Dr. Eme Okoro SSG (Bende)
2. Rt Hon CO Enweremadu
3. Ikechukwu Anyatonwu (Isiala Ngwa)
4. Objnna Ekekwe (Isuikuwato)
5. Eziuche Ubani (Obingwa)
6. Uche Ihediwa (Obingwa)
7. Obinna Ogbonna (Osisioma)
8. John Ahukanna
9. John Okiyi Kalu (Ohafia)
10. Chinedum Elechi
11. Chidiebere Nwoke (Umuahia North)
12. Dr Aham Uko
13. Charles Ogbonna (Umuahia North)
14 Rt. Hon. Asiforo OKERE (Ukwa)
15. Chizuru kanu (Aba South)
16. Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji (Aba South)
17. Rt. Hon. Uzor Azubuike (Isiala Ngwa)
18. Thaddeus Imo State
18. Gab Igboko (Arochukwu)
18. Obike Mascot (Bende)
19. Barr James Okpara (Bende)
20. Henry Iko (Ikwuano)
21. Lady Elizabeth Uhuegbu
22. Fabian Nwankwo
23. Precious Achumba
24. Kate Onyemaechi
Good development for abia to move forward and good hands are now with the hovernor to achieve his goodwill for abians. I congratulate the apointtees and urge them to be good Ambassadors of the people and state. Long live Governor Ikpeazu, long live Abia state.