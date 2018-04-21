DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ikeoha: The Strength Of A People – By Okey Maduforo

The concept of Representative Democracy had on the back of its mind the drive to put to an end the old stone age of tyranny and unbridled dictatorship.

That era were centuries of Satanic Leadership propelled by the greed and un-populist penchant for the leader to lord it over the led convert power to might for the sole aim of denying the led a voice at the decision making stage of governance.

Over the years humanity and mankind have come to appreciate the essentiality of using government and governance government and impact positively on the lives of the masses.

At every stage of Nigerians democratic experiences the electorates have always looked forward to a well tailored policy of effective Representative Democracy and the 2019 will not be an exception.

For the people of Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra State it is yet another year of critical appraisal of the incumbents and another template for either re-electing the man in the saddle or negotiating a change of guards for a new representative.

Hon. Ikemefuna Uzoezie a two term members of Anambra State House of Assembly has presented himself as that instrument for Representative Democracy for Aguata Federal Constituency.

This did not come as a surprise to the constituents of Aguata who already know his surgeon in the State Assembly understandably; politics provides opportunity for political foes to contend the ambition and candidacy of the man that has offered himself for service.

Ikeoha, as he is fondly addressed cuts the pictures of a level headed administrator whose nag for community development amazes all and sundry including real and imaginary opponents.

Ironically his fellow aspirants have at one time or the other benefited bountifully from his political patronage either as a member of National Assembly or Council Chairman while some had leveraged on his wealth of experience in empowering their own state constituencies while representing Aguata II State Constituency Hon. Ikem Uzoezie in the last seven years and quality representation to his constituency his emphasis on functional education blossomed in the enlisting of all public schools in his constituency renovation and also attracting the construction of the new school blocks from Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board and donated power generating sets to the affected schools.

Poised towards improving primary and community Health in Aguata II Constituency, all the Health Centres in the area received attention, through provision of steady water supply in the area, funded free medical health services to the rural dwellers which led to the reduction of infant mortality, prenatal and post natal mortality rates.

Being a professional Hydro geologist, Uzoezie understood the water challenges of Aguata Local Government Area in view of the topography of the communities, hence he facilitated the inclusion of expansion of the Obizi-Uga Regional water supply project in the tenth EDF project which has been completed and also sponsored the construction of underground water collection projects for all the communities in Aguata II Constituency.

Though the job of a legislator is primarily to make laws, being the number one political office holders in the constituency, Uzoezie impressed on the state government to embark on the construction and completion of road projects and bridges in the area, hence linking kit and kins of Aguata through the road network.

Unlike in the sad and hopeless past where politicians relish in picture campaign of works they claim to have done while in office, the people of Ekwulobia, Igbo-Ukwu, Umuona, Ezinifite, Nkpologwu, Isuofia, Ikenga and Aguluezchukwu can attest to this harvest of achievements from Ikeoha Aguata who provided over eighty youths with university admission and over 140 persons also became gainfully employed due his efforts.

Uzoezie was the speaker in waiting after his inauguration for second term, no thanks to the machinations of desperadoes who felt that he is adding too much feathers to his cap.

True to his humanity he nominated his opponent, Rita Maduagwu who is now the current Speaker of the Assembly.

It is against this back drop that members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and all stakeholders in Aguata Local Government Area and Federal Constituency have joined forces to affirm the confidences that the powers that be at the Government house has Awka on Ikem Uzoezie as a great Ambassador of Represent Democracy.